Xponance Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 524.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $554.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.