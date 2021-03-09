Xponance Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 57.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 351,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

