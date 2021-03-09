Xponance Inc. Has $7.46 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $702.28 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

