Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Simon Property Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

