Xponance Inc. Sells 237,529 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

