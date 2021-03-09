Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,682 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $81.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

