Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 383,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,306,000 after purchasing an additional 226,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $219.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

