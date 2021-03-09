Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Up 19%

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shot up 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.46. 2,646,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,496,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $432.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

