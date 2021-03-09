XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $27,999.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.00786248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00029849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.