Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $63.49. Approximately 2,308,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,955,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Yandex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $218,989,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yandex by 459.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.