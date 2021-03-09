Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.