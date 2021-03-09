Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yandex by 450.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,658,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,026,000 after buying an additional 13,633,061 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 105.6% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,348,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yandex by 522.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,503,000 after buying an additional 8,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $222,640,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at $92,487,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

