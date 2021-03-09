Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Raised to $1.25

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $0.80 to $1.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.83.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

