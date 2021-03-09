Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $11.07. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 9,607 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

