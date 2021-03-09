Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.64

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 3776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.