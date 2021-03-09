yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Cap Achieves $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance II token can now be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.98 or 0.00510584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00069428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00075188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00076858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00506405 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

