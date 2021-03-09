YEE (YEE) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.00797685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00029294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00040599 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.