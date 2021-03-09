YIELD App Hits Market Capitalization of $81.98 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One YIELD App token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $81.98 million and $4.61 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.00777855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00027101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 92,414,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,441,325 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

