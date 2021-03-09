YOU COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $933,770.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $933,770.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.