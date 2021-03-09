yTSLA Finance Price Hits $2.13 on Top Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market cap of $141,480.04 and approximately $55,081.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $293.04 or 0.00529145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.00532942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00076226 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

