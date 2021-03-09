Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,900 shares during the period. Yum China makes up about 11.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned 0.40% of Yum China worth $94,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yum China by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 246.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,151 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Yum China stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.17. 21,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

