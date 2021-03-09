Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.16. Ally Financial posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,763,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,553,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ally Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 4,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

