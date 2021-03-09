Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.49). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

