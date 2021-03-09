Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.42). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 863.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. 47,569,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,666,449. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.