Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to announce sales of $795.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $838.89 million. Century Communities reported sales of $602.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 822,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

