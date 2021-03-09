Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post sales of $29.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.16 billion and the lowest is $26.46 billion. Chevron reported sales of $31.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $119.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.33 billion to $125.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $139.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,994 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

