Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Post $1.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $179.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

