Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Concrete Pumping also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

