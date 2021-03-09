Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce sales of $185.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.30 million and the lowest is $183.77 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $201.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $730.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.17 million to $732.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $752.33 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $766.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $208,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,557.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

