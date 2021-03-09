Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.75 Million

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $608.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.50 million and the lowest is $591.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $504.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after buying an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 908,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

