Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.12. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 826,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,528. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

