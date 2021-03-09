Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.