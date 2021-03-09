Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $987.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $227.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

