Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.14. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 355.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.65. 21,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after purchasing an additional 232,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

