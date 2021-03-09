Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report sales of $39.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.23 million. Phreesia posted sales of $32.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $146.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $181.10 million, with estimates ranging from $177.34 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE:PHR opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $104,186.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

