Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.98). The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

CAKE stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $17,302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

