Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.37 Million

Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post $125.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the highest is $161.85 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $869.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $958.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

