Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:USPH traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,301,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

