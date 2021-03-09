Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:USPH traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,301,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.