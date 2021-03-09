Zacks: Analysts Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.16. BorgWarner posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $100,344,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

