Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $263.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.54 million and the lowest is $262.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $265.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $887.16 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

