Zacks: Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASA. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

CASA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 449,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $667.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

