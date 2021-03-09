Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post $9.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $66.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $162.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $253.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.