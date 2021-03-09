Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $587.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce sales of $587.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $578.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.56 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $601.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,652.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,558 shares of company stock worth $976,920 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

