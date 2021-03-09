Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $332.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the highest is $336.60 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $315.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,802 shares of company stock worth $21,753,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

