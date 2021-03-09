Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,100 shares of company stock worth $872,453. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.