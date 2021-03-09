Zacks: Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.59). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

LMNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNL stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.87.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

