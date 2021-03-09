Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,340,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

