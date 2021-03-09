Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $8.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.07 billion to $33.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.