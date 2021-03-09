Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post $821.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $794.21 million. Pool reported sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

POOL stock opened at $328.34 on Tuesday. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average of $343.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

