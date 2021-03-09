Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TLYS opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $343.67 million, a PE ratio of -88.77 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

