Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $545.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.77 million to $548.80 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $782.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

